Former BYU Baseball Player Candon Dahle released early from jail following controversial plea deal

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Candon Dahle, the former BYU baseball player whose controversial plea deal after crimes against a minor sparked widespread public outcry, has been released from custody weeks ahead of schedule.

According to VINELink, the national victim notification system, the 22-year-old was released from the Fremont County Jail on Jan. 21, 2026, at 5:59 AM. Dahle’s original sentence had him scheduled for release on Feb. 14, according to reports by ABC4 in Utah.

The Controversy Behind the Plea Deal

In August 2025, Dahle pleaded guilty to two felony counts of injury to a child through a binding plea agreement, a common legal tool where the defendant and prosecution agree on a specific resolution. The sentencing sparked immediate backlash across Idaho and social media due to the specific terms of the agreement.

Dahle was initially facing one felony count of lewd conduct with a minor child under 16, which carries much stricter penalties. Under Idaho law, the "injury to a child" charge does not require the defendant to register as a sex offender.

The public backlash was so severe that the Idaho Judicial Branch was forced to issue a formal statement condemning "unacceptable" threats directed at the presiding judge and his family.

While the plea deal itself sparked backlash, the judge actually exceeded the requests of both the prosecution and defense by sentencing Dahle to 180 days of jail time in addition to eight years of probation.

While Dahle has been released early, a 10-year prison term that could be reinstated if Dahle violates any conditions of his probation.