Idaho Judicial Branch condemns “unacceptable” threats in wake of Candon Dahle sentencing

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho's judicial system is facing online threats following a wave of misinformation that has spread across social media. The Idaho Judicial Branch has issued a public statement condemning the actions, which are centered on the plea deal of former BYU baseball player Candon Dahle.

The Candon Dahle Case

Candon Dahle, a Blackfoot native, was originally charged with one felony count of lewd conduct with a minor child under 16. During his sentencing, his alleged victim, a now 15-year-old girl, told the court how Dahle had sexually assaulted her from the age of 7-12, according to a report by KSL.

The case was settled through a binding plea agreement, a common legal tool where the defendant and prosecution agree on a specific resolution. In this instance, Dahle pleaded guilty to two felony counts of injury to a child, a charge that, under Idaho law, does not carry the requirement to register as a sex offender, according to the Idaho Judicial Branch.

"Both sides agreed that Dahle would be sentenced to probation with potential prison time if he violated it..." states the Idaho Judicial Branch in the release. "This was a “binding” plea agreement, meaning the sentencing judge could accept or reject the agreement, but could not alter its terms."

The judge, in a move that exceeded the requests of both sides, also added 180 days in jail. The judge's decision was based on a variety of factors, including arguments from both parties, a victim impact statement, and other legal considerations.

Misinformation and Escalating Threats

The controversy began when social media posts distorted the facts of the case, leading to the false claim that a judge had chosen not to sentence a "rapist" to prison. This widespread misinformation has incited a nationwide campaign of threats against the local court.

The Idaho Judicial Branch reports that the threats have become increasingly graphic and detailed, requiring additional security precautions at public expense. In one alarming incident, people believed they saw the judge at a local fair and urged others to "track him down," according to the release. Court staff have reportedly been told to expect a group coming to "get" the judge, and some online messages have even called for the judge and his children to be sexually assaulted.

A Call for Judicial Independence

In their official release, the Idaho Judicial Branch stressed the importance of judicial independence and urged the public to "pause and become acquainted with the facts" of the case. They emphasized that criticism of judicial decisions is a fundamental part of a free society, but that threatening violence is unacceptable.

"It is never acceptable to threaten harm to a judge or to intervene in the independent, impartial handling of a case. If courts decided matters based on public opinion instead of evidence and legal standards, the consequences would reach far beyond this case — affecting business disputes, criminal prosecutions, and even the ability of citizens to challenge government actions in court," states the release.

Local News 8 has included the entire release from the Idaho Judicial Branch below.