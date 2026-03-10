A “Lighting the Way” ceremony honors the heart of the community in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The historic Romance Theater served as a backdrop for a community gathering Tuesday night designed to bridge the gap between Rexburg’s past and its future leadership.

The "Lighting the Way" ceremony, which local officials hope to establish as an annual tradition, provided a public forum to recognize outgoing city council members and introduce newly elected leaders to the community.

Mayor Jerry Merrill said the event is intended to give residents a chance to connect personally with those shaping the city's direction.

"We wanted the public to have the chance to be able to visit with them and get to know them a little bit better," Merrill said. "We also want to make this an annual event to honor several citizens each year for all of the good work that they do here in Rexburg."

City Councilman Colin Erickson, noted that public recognition is a vital part of fostering a culture of volunteerism.

"Anytime you can look at them and give them a pat on the back and thank them for being part of that service is a great thing," Erickson said.

The evening also served as a kickoff for a season of historical remembrance. Erickson highlighted the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Teton Dam flood, an event that remains a defining moment for the region. He noted that the recovery efforts half a century ago were fueled by an outpouring of service from across the country.

The city is planning a "Flood 50" celebration on June 5 to commemorate the milestone.

Beyond the formal presentations, the event featured a variety of local talent, including a Hispanic dance group. Local students also took the stage, with fourth graders performing the Idaho state song and the Madison High School Vocal Spectrum singing the national anthem.

The ceremony concluded with a performance of "Fill the World with Love," a song Merrill described as Rexburg’s "adopted anthem."

"We're just grateful for the good community that we have and everybody that's in it and contributes to it," Merrill said.