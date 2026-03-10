Skip to Content
Gas prices surge across Idaho despite slumping crude oil costs

By
today at 5:28 PM
Published 5:24 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Gas prices have shot up overnight across the Gem State, despite the price of crude oil dropping from $110 over the weekend to $95 a barrel on Monday.

Prices in Idaho Falls sit around $3.49 a gallon. The average price of gas sits at $3.31, up $0.18 from Monday. Last month, a gallon of gas cost around $2.92.

Drivers tell Local News 8 they're feeling the pinch at the pump.

"If it gets to where I'm paying $60 to $90 more a month, that's a good chunk of money – Food money, play money, helping our kids out," said Jeana Burt of Rexburg. "It's going to, it's going to be a difference. It would be great if we had more control over gas prices. It affects everything."

In other parts of the Gem State, drivers are grappling with gas prices close to $3.50 a gallon. In Boise and Lewiston, prices jumped around $0.20 to $0.30 since yesterday, with no sign of stopping.

David Pace

