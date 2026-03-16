Second mistrial declared in case against local contractor accused of stealing thousands

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — For the second time, a jury has failed to reach a verdict in the case of Brandon Cook, a local contractor accused of defrauding homeowners of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The two-day trial ended Thursday, March 12, after a hung jury forced the judge to declare a mistrial.

Cook, operating through his company Re-Lived Construction, was charged in 2024 following a wave of complaints from former clients. The Trial centered specifically on a contract with homeowner Cody Hawker, whom Local News 8 interviewed in February 2024 before Cook was charged.

Hawker hired Cook in February 2023 to add an extention on his home. He says he paid him $33,000 upfront, only to be left with a massive, exposed hole in his backyard leading to his basement. A year later, when we interviewed him, Hawker had been forced to board up the excavation and run a pump 24/7 throughout the winter to prevent his home from flooding.

In Bonneville County, Jennifer Bennent claims to have hired Cook in 2023 and was left with gutted walls and severely compromised support beams. At least 10 other homeowners claim to have lost money to the contractor, and the local non-profit LIFE Inc. (Center for Independent Living) reportedly lost $200,000 to Cook’s business dealings.

Despite the evidence against Cook, after three hours of deliberations, the jury remained deadlocked. The future of the case remains uncertain, as the court has not yet set another jury trial. However, Jennifer Bennet and her fellow homeowners remain hopeful.

"We are going to beg [deputy prosecutor] Fred Wheeler to try one more time, but whether he declines or not, we are going to see if we can assist in the Bannock County case and also talk to Randy Neal about trying him in Bonneville," said Jennifer Bennent. "Additionally, I think I want to appeal to the Attorney General and state legislature for law reform so that we can get a conviction. Because the intent piece is the hardest to prove."

While another criminal trial is a possibility, Jennifer Bennett tells Local News 8 that, as Cook has declared bankruptcy, there is little chance she or anyone else will get their money back.

In our initial investigation, Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal told Local News 8 that malicious parties or contractors would sometimes close their business or declare bankruptcy as a way of "avoiding civil liability." In those cases, Neal said victims were left with few options.

The simplest answer is "don't get in this situation in the first place." For what we learned on how to vet a contractor, click HERE.