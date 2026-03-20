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Pocatello considers renaming Cesar Chavez Avenue following sexual misconduct Allegations

KIFI
By
New
Published 9:35 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A street name honoring a civil rights leader in Pocatello could soon change.

Cesar Chavez Avenue - right by ISU’s campus - was named to honor Chavez's legacy. But a new report from The New York Times this week is raising some red flags - linking Chavez to allegations of sexual abuse against women and girls over decades.

Because of those claims, city leaders are now considering their options, including possibly renaming the street.

“We understand that this news may be troubling to members of our community,” said Mayor Mark Dahlquist. “We are taking a thoughtful and measured approach as we gather information and consider any appropriate next steps.”

The city says it will keep the public updated as those discussions move forward.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan is a morning news anchor for Local News 8.

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