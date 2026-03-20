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The City of Ammon hosting a Spring Scavenger Hunt in local parks

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Published 5:51 AM

Ammon, ID (KIFI) - Looking for a fun and free way to get yourself and the kids outdoors this Spring? As we welcome springtime in Eastern Idaho, the City of Ammon is encouraging residents to get outdoors with its one-month Spring Scavenger Hunt, featuring various prizes from local businesses.

The Ammon Parks Spring Scavenger Hunt runs from March 20 through April 20, inviting participants to explore thirteen parks throughout Ammon.

Organizers say the goal is simple: visit each park, find the hidden clue, and complete the full hunt for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses.

The first clue — along with full instructions — will be posted on the City of Ammon’s Facebook page Friday morning, March 20th, marking the official start of spring and the event.

Participants who successfully locate clues at all thirteen parks will be entered into a drawing for prizes, adding an extra incentive for families to stay active and engaged during the spring season.

City officials say the scavenger hunt is designed to encourage residents to explore local parks, enjoy the outdoors, and connect with the community.

Local businesses also have an opportunity to get involved. Those interested in donating prizes for the event can contact the organizers by email at rmiller@cityofammon.us or by phone at 208-612-4041.

With warmer weather on the way, the event offers a fun, family-friendly way to get outside and experience everything Ammon’s parks have to offer.

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Danielle Mullenix

Danielle is a reporter,producer, and temporary weekend weather anchor for Local News 8.

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