One year later: Pocatello community to gather in honor of non-verbal teen killed in police shooting

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Civil rights attorneys will host a public vigil on April 4 to honor Victor Perez, a non-verbal autistic teen who was shot and killed by Pocatello Police nearly one year ago. The memorial vigil will take place at 11:00 a.m. at 703 N. Harrison Ave. in Pocatello.

The vigil, organized by the law firms Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy and Snake River Criminal Defense, marks the anniversary of the fatal shooting. Perez, who also had cerebral palsy, died after four officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at his family's home.

Organizers say the vigil is intended not only to honor Victor’s life, but also to show the Perez family that the community has not forgotten him and continues to stand with them.

The vigil program will include a moment of silence and a series of speakers close to the family and the case. Participants are invited to bring items to contribute to a memorial at the 703 N. Harrison Ave. site.

Shooting and Legal Background

The shooting happened only seconds after officers arrived at a Perez family barbecue. Perez, who was known to have violent outbursts due to his condition, had gotten hold of a large kitchen knife and was swinging it at family members as they attempted to take it from him. A neighbor called 911 to report the incident, mistakenly telling dispatchers that Perez was drunk.

Attorneys with Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy highlighted the impact of the tragedy on the Perez family. "Victor was shot by Pocatello police on April 5, 2025," the firm stated in a news release. "In the year since, his family has continued to live with the profound loss of his presence in their daily lives."

The Idaho Attorney General's Office investigated the incident and determined the four officers involved would not face criminal charges, noting it is legally bound to consider only the facts "known or reasonably believed" by the officers at the time of the shooting.

"None of the four shooting officers were aware of Perez's age or his disabilities at the time of the shooting," Deputy Attorney General Jeff Nye wrote in a letter to the press. "The officer's knowledge was limited to what dispatch reported, and dispatch's knowledge was limited to what the 911 caller reported."

RELATED: Officers in Victor Perez Shooting will not face criminal charges, Pocatello Mayor responds

In June 2025, attorneys representing the Perez family filed a civil lawsuit not only for the life of Victor Perez, but also a civil suit for the endangerment of the lives of two members of the family, Victor's sister and mother, who were standing nearby at the time he was shot.



