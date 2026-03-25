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Wanted felon arrested with cash, drugs, and firearm in Bonneville County traffic stop

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office
By
New
Published 10:06 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — What began as a routine traffic stop on Tuesday, March 24, ended in a felony arrest after deputies discovered a cache of drugs, cash, and a handgun in a Colorado man's car.

H. K. Gregersen, 41, is facing felony drug and firearm charges. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, just after 3:30 PM, a Deputy spotted Gregersen driving near Anderson and N. Boulevard and pulled him over knowning he was wanted on an outstanding Felony Warrant in Bingham County.

During the stop, the Deputy's K-9 partner responded to the smell of illegal narcotics hidden in the vehicle. A subsequent search allegedly uncovered:

  • A small amount of methamphetamine
  • Injection needles and other drug paraphernalia
  • A handgun
  • $8,000 in cash

During the investigation, Deputies learned Gregersen had several prior felony convictions, which made it illegal for him to own a firearm.

Gregersen was taken to the Bonneville County Jail, where he was booked on his existing Bingham County warrant. He now faces additional felony charges for Possession of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, alongside a misdemeanor charge for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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