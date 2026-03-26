Idaho transfers hundreds of inmates to Arizona as state struggles with prison space

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Facing a system operating at over 100% capacity, the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) has begun transferring hundreds of incarcerated men to a private facility in Arizona.

On Thursday, IDOC officials confirmed that 120 inmates have already been moved to the Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex. According to a news release, IDOC intends to transfer an additional 200 men in the coming weeks as the state grapples with a lack of bed space that has spilled over into local county jails.

IDOC Director Bree Derrick emphasized that while sending Idahoans out of state is not the preferred option, it is currently the only viable way to manage a prison population that is pushing the state’s infrastructure to the limit.

“These out-of-state transfers are not a long-term solution, but they are a necessary step to responsibly manage our population and strengthen partnerships with county jails,” said Bree Derrick, Director of the Idaho Department of Correction.

The overcrowding has created a bottleneck in the justice system, often leaving individuals who belong in state prisons stuck in local county jails that aren't equipped for long-term housing. To help mitigate this issue, IDOC recently contracted with Jefferson, Bonneville, and Adams counties to house nearly 200 inmates locally.

“By working together, we can ensure individuals in our custody are placed safely and securely while supporting public safety across Idaho," said Derrick.

IDOC says it recognizes that out-of-state transfers can be challenging for individuals and their families. To minimize the impact, the department says it uses a specific screening process for those being sent out of state.

"Our priority is to ensure those in our custody are placed in safe, secure environments while we continue working toward long-term solutions here in Idaho," states the news release. "Individuals selected for out-of-state transfers are carefully screened, including for medical needs, and are chosen based on institutional needs, sentence length, security classification, and available bed space."

IDOC says individuals sent out of state early in their sentence are expected to return to Idaho custody well before their release dates. Returning inmates will also receive priority opportunities for local programming and reentry services to support their reintegration into society.

"IDOC will continue exploring solutions—including partnerships and contracts—that balance system capacity, public safety, and the needs of local communities," states the release. For more information, click HERE.