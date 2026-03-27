Cane’s Craze Hits East Idaho: Chubbuck braces for Raising Cane’s grand opening traffic, Idaho Falls location underway

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Chubbuck's new Raising Cane's is set to open next Tuesday on the corner of Yellowstone Avenue and Bullock Street. While the wait is nearly over for local "Caniacs," city officials are warning that the highly anticipated arrival of Raising Cane’s will bring a massive influx of traffic.

The new restaurant is expected to draw crowds so large that the Chubbuck Police Department and the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) have implemented a specialized traffic management plan.

"We are excited to welcome Raising Cane’s to our community and anticipate increased traffic volumes during the grand opening. While we cannot predict exact customer behaviors, our Public Works and Police Departments are prepared to assist Raising Cane’s in mitigating impacts, and we ask everyone to please be patient during this period,” Mayor Burch said on Facebook.

To prevent gridlock on one of the city's busiest streets, agencies are coordinating a strict flow pattern. If you are planning to attend the grand opening or are driving nearby, take note of these temporary restrictions:

No Left Turns: Drivers cannot turn left into the Raising Cane’s parking lot from Bullock Street.

Drivers cannot turn left into the Raising Cane’s parking lot from Bullock Street. Right-In Only: Access from Bullock Street will be restricted to right-turns only.

Access from Bullock Street will be restricted to right-turns only. Preferred Route: Officials are urging fans to access the restaurant via Hurley Drive rather than turning directly from US-91.

Officials are urging fans to access the restaurant via rather than turning directly from US-91. Clear Zones: Motorists are strictly prohibited from blocking intersections or letting lines back up onto the highway.

City officials noted on Facebook that Raising Cane’s has a "devoted fan base that tends to show up in a big way," and they expect Tuesday to be no exception. Whether you're hunting for a Box Combo or just trying to get to work, here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Allow extra time while traveling on US-91 near Bullock Street, especially during daytime hours.

Be mindful of intersections and keep them clear so traffic can continue flowing.

Follow all posted traffic control signs.

Use Idaho 511 for any traffic updates.

Raising Cane's is scheduled to open Tuesday, March 31. Crews will be monitoring traffic throughout the week to keep things running smoothly.

Heads Up "Caniacs": New Location in Idaho Falls

"Caniacs" in East Idaho have more to look forward to. Representatives for Raising Cane’s and the City of Idaho Falls have confirmed that a second East Idaho location is officially on the way.

Construction has already begun in the Best Buy parking lot (west side of 25th Street). Crews are currently digging the foundation, and full-scale building construction is expected to launch next month. Once completed, the new restaurant will be located at 22-36 S 25th East, giving Idaho Falls residents their own "One Love" fix closer to home.