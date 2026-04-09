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The Idaho National Laboratory officially opens the world’s first microreactor test bed

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today at 2:07 PM
Published 2:06 PM


IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) —Designed to accelerate the nation’s transition to advanced nuclear energy The Idaho National Laboratory officially opened the world’s first nuclear reactor test bed for privately developed microreactors.

Known as the National Reactor Innovation Center Demonstration of Microreactor Experiments (DOME), the facility will allow private industry to test experimental reactor concepts in a safe, world-class environment to gather the performance data necessary for future licensing.

The Department of Energy officials joined INL leadership on April 8 to celebrate the opening, which was finished nearly a year ahead of schedule to meet a growing demand for affordable and reliable power in the United States.

The facility is equipped to host microreactor experiments generating up to 20 megawatts of thermal energy. By offering real-world operating conditions, the test bed is expected to significantly reduce the time and financial burden private developers face when deploying next-generation technology.

The first experiment is slated to begin this year. Radiant’s Kaleidos Demonstration Unit is scheduled to start a year-long testing program this spring, marking the inaugural use of nuclear fuel in the new test bed.

Future experiments will be selected through an annual competitive application process based on technology and fuel availability. Participating companies will be responsible for funding their own testing campaigns.

The DOME test bed is part of a broader strategy by the Department of Energy to re-establish U.S. leadership in advanced nuclear technologies and bolster national energy security.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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