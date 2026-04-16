Spring freezes in Eastern Idaho: experts at T&T Lawn Service offer advice for keeping your yard healthy

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - With spring weather in Eastern Idaho comes unpredictable conditions, including freezing temperatures and late-season storms. With temperatures dropping below freezing again this morning, lawn care experts say preparation is key to protecting your yard from lasting damage.

According to experts at T&T Lawn Services in Idaho Falls, what homeowners do before and after a freeze can make all the difference.

"With the lack of winter that we had this year, we're getting all the seeds that have blown in, and now it's really causing havoc everywhere," said Zachary Roudreau, fertilizer manager at T&T Lawn Services. "It's important to take this into account going into the warmer seasons."

Roudreau is one of the many workers at T&T Lawn Services who help locals repair their lawns following the harsh winter conditions in Eastern Idaho. When it comes to preparing your lawn against freezing conditions, he says simple steps go a long way.

T&T Lawn Services is located in Idaho Falls



“Obviously, somebody shouldn’t have tomatoes out right now, but if they did freeze, they’re going to die,” said Zachary Roudreau, fertilizer manager at T&T Lawn Services. “So you want to cover stuff up like that. Also, as far as sprinkler systems, you’re going to want to cover your PVB with blanket wrap—wrap as much as you can around it—because with the water that’s in it, the pipes will actually break or bust. Then you’ve got to call us to have us come fix it.”

Before the Storm

Taking preventative steps ahead of freezing temperatures can help minimize damage. Covering sensitive plants and exposed pipes not only protects them from freezing but can also prevent ice buildup. For lawns, pre-storm care can support fertilization efforts as the growing season continues into late spring.

During Freezing Conditions

Once temperatures drop, experts recommend staying off your lawn as much as possible. Walking on frozen grass can cause damage that lingers well into the season. This is also the time to make sure your sprinkler system is turned off to avoid frozen or burst pipes.

After the Storm

When temperatures rise and conditions improve, homeowners should shift focus to cleanup and inspection. Clearing debris and checking for any damage to plants, pipes, or sprinkler systems can help prevent further issues and keep your lawn on track for healthy growth.

Key Tips to Remember

Cover plants before a freeze

Protect PVB pipes with insulation or blanket wrap

Turn off sprinkler systems during freezing temperatures

Experts say timing is everything. Taking a few simple steps before and after a storm or freeze can go a long way in keeping your lawn healthy throughout the unpredictable spring season. To learn more from lawn care experts at T&T Lawn Services, click here.