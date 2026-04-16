Skip to Content
News

Suspect in alleged machete attack apprehended by Fort Hall Police

Sean Tindore
Fort Hall Police
Sean Tindore
By
today at 10:28 AM
Published 10:21 AM

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — After a nearly two-week search involving federal authorities, the Fort Hall Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Sean Tindore.

According to Fort Hall Police, Tindore was arrested without incident on April 16, 2026, at around 9:20 a.m. at a residence on Hawthorne Road. His arrest marks the end of an intensive search that began following a violent aggravated assault earlier this month, where he allegedly hacked off a man's hand with a machete.

Case Background

The investigation stems from an incident on the morning of April 4. According to Sho-Ban News, officers responded to a residence at approximately 6:51 a.m. following reports of a domestic disturbance.

Witnesses at the scene stated that Tindore assaulted several individuals before entering the bedroom of Clinton Ricker. During the ensuing attack, Tindore allegedly used a machete to sever Ricker’s hand. Tindore fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Ricker was immediately rushed to a local hospital.

Following the alleged attack, Fort Hall Police Department issued a tribal warrant for Tindore for Aggravated Assault. According to Sho-Ban News, Tindore now faces tribal and federal charges.

In a Facebook update, the Fort Hall Police thanked the public for their assistance in the search. Tindore is currently being held pending his initial court appearance.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.