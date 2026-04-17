Reconnect Southeast Idaho Prepares for Summer Constitution Camp

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Every summer, volunteers and the Reconnect Southeast Idaho organization work together to bring fun, education and performing arts to kids in Pocatello at the Constitution Camp. This year is extra special because it's the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

This year's camp is June 15-19 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On the Friday of the camp, the kids come back for a performance at 6 p.m. The entire community is invited to the free performance at Calvary Chapel on June 19. It will showcase all the history knowledge the campers learned throughout the week.

It takes over 60 volunteers to make the camp experience memorable for the children. Some are teachers from the community and others put on costumes to play historical heroes like George Washington. Throughout the week, the campers have countless hands-on learning opportunities.

"They rotate through stations and they do really fun activities like they march through the icy river with rags tied on their feet with George Washington," said Michele Holyoak, Camp Director. "They learn what it's like to live like a 17th century kid by feeding chickens and making bread and root beer."

The week also includes practices for Friday's performance, memorizing important documents like the preamble to the Constitution, and other crafts like sewing stars.

"This year, we decided that we wanted to celebrate as much of the 250 years as we could. So, instead of just learning about the revolution we are going to take them on a journey through the early colonists from the Mayflower all the way up to World War I and World War II," said Holyoak.

The camp isn't about the memorization of small details like dates of events in U.S. history, but rather to give children a memorable experience they'll carry with them, as well as teach them valuable themes.

"The point is to get them to have an associated feeling with this country of patriotism and love and courage and freedom," Holyoak said. "So that when they go out into their lives and into adulthood, that they remember that spirit of freedom and spirit of patriotism and love of country, and having these true heroes in their pockets."

The camp expanded this year to accommodate 100 campers and there's just under 30 spots remaining. In order to secure a T-shirt with registration, you must do so by April 30. For more information and how to register your child for Constitution Camp, visit reconnectsoutheastidaho.org.