Postcard Art Show Draws Hundreds to Support Happyville Farms

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Art brings communities together, and right here in Idaho Falls several local organizations gathered people to enjoy a "Postcard Art Show" in support of Happyville Farms.

Joyful Revolution is committed to brightening our communities through expression and artwork. Since their founding in July, they have worked to create a partner show for local artists to showcase their work. People of all ages, levels, and art mediums can create work, donate it and allow Joyful Revolution to sell it.

Meanwhile, Happyville Farms has a mission in nutrition. They've been growing and selling crops since 2020 to donate fresh vegetables to feed people in need.

"We all know that the best thing you can get off your plate is garden fresh vegetables," said Claudia Pine, Director at Happyville Farms. "That's what we like to do. We grow it, we teach people how to grow it. We teach people how to enjoy preparing it and eating it in classes for all ages on our outdoor farm."

The collaboration began when Jayden Anderson, a co-founder of Joyful Revolution, noticed Happyville's community farm down the street from her house. As it turned out, the missions for each organization coicided perfectly, both intended to bring health and happiness to Idahoans.

"We couldn't think of a better organization to partner with and support, because they do so much," said Alex Petersen, co-founder of Joyful Revolution.

The Postcard Art Show featured 160 artists and 173 pieces of artwork donated from people in the community. All ages, levels and mediums were welcome, with the youngest entry being from a three-year-old artist and the oldest 87.

"We were so lucky that we had 173 pieces donated," Petersen said. "We're so excited to see the community's outpouring of love and seeing them express themselves and witness and be a part of the art community and supporting them in a way we haven't really ever seen in Idaho Falls."

The event featured live music and food for guests. Joyful Revolution also partnered with Little Bluebird Studios to host the event in the lively space where guests could browse the art show.

"We're a small nonprofit and what this shows is how big people can dream when they partner together," Pine added. "Some of the artists are actually people who have come to the farm, some of the works were done by community 'youth in action' teams who also volunteer and take classes there. This is just another way for them to jump in and get involved and show what they can do."

If you weren't able to donate by purchasing any postcard artwork at the showcase, there are still ways to give to both local organizations. You can find Joyful Revolution on Instagram at joyfulrevolutionidaho and Facebook at Joyful Revolution SE Idaho to navigate to their website and donate.

For more information about Happyville Farms, you can visit www.happyvillefarm.org.