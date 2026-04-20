Skip to Content
News

Massive fire rips through Rigby storage facility; arson investigation pending

By
Updated
today at 12:11 PM
Published 9:54 AM

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — A fire ripped through a local storage facility early Monday morning, leaving nearly a dozen units in ruins. The Central Fire District is now investigating the cause of the blaze at Snowcap Storage in Rigby to determine if it was an accident or potential arson.

According to Central Fire District Fire Chief Nic White, the blaze started at 2 a.m. Monday morning, April 20th. Firefighters say the blaze spread from a candle that was left burning by a tenant. 

When firefighters arrived on the scene, two units were fully engulfed in flames as the fire spread to eight others. Chief White says the first responders worked quickly to contain the blaze and prevent further damage across the facility.

While the circumstances surrounding the fire remain under investigation, Chief White says charges are pending based on the outcome of the investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.