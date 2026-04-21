“Changing lives through horses and habits”: Bridle Up Hope celebrates graduates in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - A new program in Idaho Falls is helping girls and women build confidence—not in a classroom, but in the saddle. Bridle Up Hope has officially launched in Eastern Idaho, offering participants a unique opportunity to develop leadership, resilience, and life skills through hands-on work with horses.

The program is hosted at Champ’s Heart Ranch, a nonprofit organization already known for providing equine-assisted services to children, veterans, and families across the region.

Celebrating a Local Milestone

The Idaho Falls location recently marked its first official commencement at Champ's Heart Ranch on April 8th. The event brought together community members, supporters, and local leaders to celebrate the program's expansion into Eastern Idaho.

Among those in attendance were Karl Casperson and Jon Walker, who joined others to tour the ranch and learn more about how the program works.

Bridle Up Hope team at Champ's Heart Ranch in Idaho Falls / via Constance Foley (Facebook)

The celebration also recognized the program’s first group of local graduates—women who have already completed the curriculum and are now applying those lessons in their everyday lives.

Building Confidence through Connection

Bridle Up Hope combines horsemanship with personal development for women, drawing on principles from "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" by Stephen R. Covey. Participants ages 12 and up not only learn how to ride and care for horses, but also gain valuable skills in communication, responsibility, and self-worth.

The Covey family, who founded and currently operate the program, states that it is designed to help young women "discover their value, strengthen life skills, and grow in purpose,” all while building meaningful connections in a supportive environment. Bridle Up Hope was inspired by tragedy: Sean and Rebecca Covey lost their daughter, Rachel, unexpectedly. Rachel, a passionate horse lover, struggled with depression throughout her life, and her untimely death motivated her family to help other girls find fulfillment through equestrian training.

More than Just Riding

While horseback riding is a key part of the experience, organizers emphasize that the program goes far beyond that.

By working with horses—animals that require patience, trust, and clear communication—participants can build confidence in a hands-on, meaningful way. That connection, they say, often translates into stronger relationships and greater self-assurance outside the arena.

Involvement Opportunities

With the program now up and running in Idaho Falls, organizers hope to reach even more women and girls across Eastern Idaho. For those further south, the program is also established at Neigh Inc., located in Pocatello.

Those interested in participating, volunteering, or supporting the program can learn more by visiting the Bridle Up Hope website or connecting with the Champ’s Heart Ranch program.