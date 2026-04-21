Fire destroys the Caldwell home of Idaho State Representative Kent Marmon, leaving the residence uninhabitable

By: Leslie Solis

Originally Posted 11:36 PM

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIVI) — On Monday evening at 9:50 p.m., Caldwell fire crews responded to a residential structure fire in Caldwell near the College of Idaho's Marty Holly Athletic Center. Everyone in the home was evacuated, and there are no reported injuries.

Fire officials say the blaze was primarily concentrated near the rear of the home. Crews were able to quickly bring it under control, but the residence sustained extensive damage and is considered uninhabitable.

According to Canyon County public records, the home is registered to State Representative Kent Marmon, a Republican legislator representing District 11 in Caldwell, who is currently running for re-election in the 2026 Republican primary.

Marmon confirmed to Idaho News 6 that the home involved was his and shared details about what led up to the fire.He says they believe the fire started under a small refrigerator in an outdoor kitchen.

According to Marmon, the flames spread through nearby cabinets, into a patio cover, and then along the wooden portion of the home and into the attic. Marmon described the moment they realized what was happening, saying they were inside watching TV when they heard glass breaking in a nearby bathroom.

When they went to check, he says flames were already spreading along the south side of the home, with heavy smoke filling parts of the house. He says they were able to get out immediately with their dog, but their two cats did not survive.

Marmon described a large emergency response, estimating around ten fire units on scene. As a precaution, emergency crews evacuated nearby homes in the area.

All neighboring residents were reported safe and unharmed. Fire crews were also monitoring a nearby home belonging to a family member as flames spread through vegetation, but the fire did not reach that structure.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including the Middleton Star Fire District, Nampa Fire District, Canyon County Paramedics, Caldwell Police Department, and Idaho Power. Marmon praised first responders, saying firefighters were able to retrieve several personal belongings, including medications, identification, and electronics, while also providing support to his family during the incident.

He also described an outpouring of support from neighbors and College of Idaho students, who brought blankets, clothing, and other essentials as crews worked the scene late into the night. Firefighters remained on scene until around 3:30 a.m., with cleanup crews securing the home hours later.

The outpouring of support and prayers from our friends and neighbors here in Caldwell is heartwarming and sincerely appreciated. We've been getting messages and calls from all over Idaho. Everyone's concern, thoughts and prayers are so appreciated. We are alright. We got out unscathed, and that's truly a blessing. We will be staying at my mom's house as we work through this. Idaho Rep. Kent Marmon

Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire was just one of two fires that Caldwell Fire battled overnight, as crews provided mutual aid just an hour earlier to the Nyssa Fire Department for a separate three-alarm commercial structure fire on Commercial Avenue.

This remains a developing story. Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.