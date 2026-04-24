Skip to Content
News

USS Idaho to be commissioned into Navy’s active fleet Saturday

USS Idaho Committee
By
Published 10:41 AM

GROTON, Connecticut (KIFI) — The U.S. Navy has a powerful new addition to its arsenal honoring the Gem State. This Saturday, after years of construction, the USS Idaho (SSN 799) will be formally commissioned into active service.

The official commissioning ceremony begins at 9 a.m. MST, Saturday, April 25. You watch the historic event via the livestream below:

The future USS Idaho is the fifth vessel to bear the state’s name, carrying on a naval tradition that dates back over a century.

Built by Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding, Idaho is the 26th Virginia-class sub. The sub was christened in March 2024 before undergoing "rigorous sea trials," to "ensure that the performance of the ship was in accordance with its plans and specifications."

After this series of tests, the submarine was accepted by the U.S. Navy in December 2025.  With the commissioning ceremony this coming Saturday, the USS IDAHO will become an active part of our nation's military strategy. When it joins the fleet, it will operate quietly, gather intelligence, and carry out missions worldwide.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.