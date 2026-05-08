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Kayaker dies after becoming trapped in Marsh Creek; 8 others rescued

Custer County Sheriff-Idaho
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New
Published 10:16 AM

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A kayaker lost their life in Marsh Creek, Custer County, this week after they became trapped under logs while their party was rafting down the river. The incident began on May 5, 2026, prompting a multi-day search and rescue operation to extract the eight other members of the rafting party.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office was notified just before 8 p.m. on May 5, 2026, by the Valley County Sheriff's Office, which had received 911 texts reporting the trapped kayaker. Custer County Search and Rescue was dispatched within minutes, and by 8:39 p.m., members of the kayaking party had already begun CPR.

Courtesy: Custer County Sheriff-Idaho

Air St. Luke's Medical Helicopter was dispatched from Wood River but could not land at the scene due to the terrain. The helicopter flew one mile away and dropped off two crew members who hiked to the scene to assist while rescuers called in assistance from the Idaho National Guard.

The Idaho National Guard quickly reached the group and rushed the kayaker to an awaiting ambulance at the Boundary Creek parking lot along Highway 75. However, despite the efforts of emergency responders and the group on the scene, they were unable to revive the kayaker.

Search and Rescue teams spent the next two days working with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office to extract the remaining eight members of the rafting party.

The name of the kayaker has not been released at this time as law enforcement works to notify their family. "Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim," said the Custer County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

Article Topic Follows: News
Air St. Luke's Medical Helicopter
Custer County Sheriff's Office
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Bailee Shaw

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