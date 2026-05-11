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Injured hiker recovering following avalanche near Mount Borah

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Published 12:23 PM

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A hiker is recovering after being caught in an avalanche near Mount Borah on Sunday, May 10th. The injured individual was rescued and airlifted to a hospital for immediate medical care.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office received a call just before 2:45 p.m. regarding an injured hiker in the area. Search and rescue crews responded after learning the hiker had been caught in an avalanche and suffered multiple injuries.

The Idaho National Guard's Talon 96 helicopter team performed a hoist rescue to reach the hiker. Crews were able to airlift the person to an ambulance waiting in Mackay for medical care. Life Flight Network then transported the hiker to a hospital for further treatment.

The Sheriff's Office is now reminding people heading into the backcountry this season to be prepared.

"As the recreation season goes in to full swing, we would like to remind everyone to be prepared, travel in groups and carry a device such as a Garmin to help notify us in case things go wrong," stated CCSO in a Facebook post.

Article Topic Follows: News
avalanche
Custer County
Injured Hiker
Mount Borah
Sheriff's Office

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Maile Sipraseuth

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