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Island Park’s first traffic signal: Installation begins at U.S. 20 and Yale-Kilgore

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Published 12:15 PM

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — Big changes are coming to a major intersection in Island Park. Installation of the area's first traffic signal is underway at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Yale-Kilgore Road, America's longest main street.

Crews were given the green light Monday to begin installing the new light, a project designed to improve safety and keep traffic moving in the area.

The traffic signal marks a significant change for Island Park, coming after years of public input and traffic data highlighted the need for safety upgrades. The Idaho Transportation Department expects the installation to take about two weeks, with the majority of the work occurring off the roadway. However, drivers should anticipate periodic lane reductions and short traffic stops as the lights are being installed.

For more information on the project and long-term planning for the US-20 Island Park corridor from Ashton to the junction of State Highway 87, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News
idaho transportation department
island park
traffic signal
U.S. 20
Yale-Kilgore Road

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Danielle Mullenix

Danielle is a reporter, multimedia journalist, and fill-in anchor for Local News 8.

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