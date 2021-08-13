Officials: Delta causing COVID cases to spread like wildfire

AP Idaho

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — COVID-19 cases are “spreading like wildfire” among adults as well as children in Washington and state health officials said Friday they are extremely concerned. Department of Health officials said in a news release the rapid acceleration in cases is demonstrating the delta variant’s potential to unravel the state’s hard-fought progress toward recovery. Health officials say unvaccinated people are being hit hardest and they are urging everyone who hasn’t gotten fully vaccinated to do so immediately. Within the last 30 days, officials say the majority of counties have seen substantial case increases.