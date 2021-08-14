Firm seeks to keep massive McCall land swap deal alive

AP Idaho

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An investment firm whose land-swap proposal in the McCall area was rejected by state land managers has sent a letter to Republican Gov. Brad Little and other state officials seeking to reverse the decision. The letter sent Saturday by Trident Investments contests the Idaho Department of Lands’ valuation of the lands involved and calls for an independent appraisal. The department says the state’s 33 square miles are worth $292 million more than the 33 square miles of private land in northern Idaho that Trident is offering. The dispute could have precedent-setting ramifications for all state lands that must be managed to produce money, mainly for public schools.