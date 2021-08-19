Oregon requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff

AP Idaho

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Amid a surge in coronavirus cases and as hospitals rapidly near capacity, Gov. Kate Brown announced Oregon is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine requirement to include all teachers, educators, support staff and volunteers in K-12 schools. Teachers are the latest to be added to the growing statewide vaccine mandate — which also includes health care workers and state employees — that requires them to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or six weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whichever is later