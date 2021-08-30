Idaho youth dies after electric scooter and car collide

AP Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Police says a 13-year-old Boise boy was killed after he was struck by a car while riding an electric scooter. The Ada County Coroner’s office said Landon Hyland died just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. In a prepared statement, the Idaho State Police said a 32-year-old Caldwell man in a Ford Escape and a youth driving an electric scooter were both heading west on a Caldwell road Friday evening when the boy reportedly tried to cross the road and was struck by the car. The youth was not wearing a helmet.