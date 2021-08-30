SW Idaho students learning at home after COVID exposures

AP Idaho

GRAND VIEW, Idaho (AP) — Students at a southwestern Idaho elementary school will be learning from home this week following exposures to COVID-19. Grand View Elementary School Principal Alex Meyers in a letter to parents says to keep their kids home this week. Meyers says that about a third of the students at the school have been exposed to positive cases of COVID-19. There are just under 100 students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade at the school. KTVB-TV reports that Meyers says students can return to class on Sept. 7. Students can meanwhile pick up school materials at the school. Officials say other schools in the district will continue having in-person classes.