WA hospitals seeing more more pregnant COVID patients

The coronavirus pandemic is filling hospitals at an “alarming” rate and continuing to strain health care workers, Washington state health officials said Monday. And for the first time during the pandemic, hospitals are also seeing large numbers of sick pregnant patients, Dr. Tanya Sorensen, the executive medical director of women’s health at Swedish Health Services, said. She noted pregnant patients are generally less likely to be vaccinated. As of Monday morning, the state’s hospitals and health care centers were treating 1,570 COVID-19 patients. Of those, 188 are on ventilators. Eleven days ago, the hospital association had counted 1,240 patients with 152 on ventilators. The Seattle Times reports as of last week, the state counted 550,988 total infections and 6,507 total deaths