Western Montana sawmill closing this fall, 99 to lose jobs

AP Idaho

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A western Montana sawmill is closing this fall, putting 99 people out of work in mid-November. Idaho Forest Group officials announced the pending closure on Monday. Company vice president Tom Schultz says the mill in St. Regis is not cost-competitive with any of its newer mills, in part because of older equipment and in part because of difficulty finding workers. The mill produces construction lumber such as 2x4s and 2×6 studs. Schultz says the company has 40 vacancies in Idaho, so some employees would have the opportunity to relocate. The company is also holding a job fair and bringing in job counseling advisors to help workers find new jobs.