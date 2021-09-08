Judge halts protests near schools in Vancouver, Washington

AP Idaho

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A judge in southwest Washington state has granted an injunction prohibiting protests, rallies or other gatherings that “disrupt educational services” near public schools. Vancouver Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Snell said Wednesday that he sought an injunction after anti-mask protesters came onto campus at Skyview High School on Friday. That prompted lockdowns at several schools. Clark County Superior Court Judge Suzan Clark on Tuesday issued the injunction, which will remain in effect until a statewide mask mandate in schools ends. Snell said their first priority is to ensure student and staff safety and an educational environment free of disruption.