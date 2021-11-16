Bill to ease vaccine worker compensation clears Idaho panel

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Proposed legislation making it easier for Idaho employees to get worker compensation if they become ill after taking an employee-mandated vaccine has cleared a House panel. The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee sent the measure to the full House on Tuesday. Backers say workers are getting sick after being vaccinated for COVID-19 and some are having problems being compensated. They say the bill tilts the field toward helping employees get compensated with hard-to-prove claims such as vaccines. Opponents say Idaho’s worker compensation has worked well for decades and workers getting sick from vaccines are being compensated. They say changing the law could end up being costly for employers.