Idaho farmers begin applying for permits to grow hemp

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture launched its online application system for would-be hemp growers early last week, and applications are beginning to trickle in. The Times-News reports 19 hemp producer and handler applications have been entered since the system went live Nov. 8. Idaho became the last state in the nation to legalize the production and processing of industrial hemp earlier this year, but hemp producers need to be licensed. Those who are approved can begin producing and handling hemp products in 2022. Buhl farmer Tim Cornie submitted an application. He expects more farmers will apply to grow the newly legal crop soon.