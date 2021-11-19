Idaho moving on from coach Paul Petrino after this season

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Paul Petrino will coach his final game with Idaho on Saturday after agreeing to part ways with the school. Athletic director Terry Gawlik says the school will begin an immediate search to find a replacement for Petrino, who has gone 33-66 during nine seasons at Idaho. Petrino’s best season came in 2016 when the Vandals went 9-4 and won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl over Colorado State. Petrino was the Sun Belt Conference coach of the year that season but the Vandals have struggled badly since reclassifying to the FCS level.