Boise State blanks New Mexico, 37-0

By JASON CHATRAW

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Khalil Shakir rolled up 169 all-purpose yards, George Holani rushed for 114 yards, and Boise State returned two blocked punts for touchdowns as the Broncos defeated New Mexico 37-0. Boise State (7-4, 5-2) keeps alive its slim hopes of winning the Mountain Division by virtue of Wyoming’s 44-17 upset of Utah State on Saturday. However, the Broncos will still need some more help in the final weekend of the regular season to advance to the Mountain West title game. New Mexico (3-8, 1-6) could only muster 103 yards of total offense in suffering its second shutout of the season.