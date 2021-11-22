Idaho deactivates crisis standards for most of the state

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The state’s top health official has deactivated crisis standards of care except for northern Idaho. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen on Monday issued the decision after health officials said the number of COVID-19 patients remains high but no longer exceeds healthcare resources in most areas. Crisis standards of care give legal and ethical guidelines to health care providers when they have too many patients and not enough resources to care for them all. Idaho initially activated crisis standards due to the coronavirus pandemic for northern Idaho on Sept. 7, and statewide on Sept. 16.