Skip to Content
AP Idaho
By
Published 11:20 AM

King County to pay $1.25M to man assaulted in jail

KIFI

SEATTLE (AP) — King County has agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a formerly jailed man who was eaten in his sleep by a man who was placed into general population despite being in what a doctor described as a “meth-fueled rampage.” The Seattle Times reports Abdiwali Musse suffered broken bones in his face, broken teeth and a traumatic head injury when he was attacked early Nov. 1, 2015, by Carl Alan Anderson, a man with mental illness and a criminal history who had been booked for attacking a stranger in downtown Seattle. Musse had been booked hours earlier, for the first time in his life, for investigation of drunken driving. Anderson was eventually convicted of assault.

AP Idaho

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content