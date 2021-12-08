Reward for info on poisoned wolves grows to nearly $43K

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons who poisoned at least eight wolves in eastern Oregon this year has grown to nearly $43,000. Three groups – Wolves of the Rockies, Trap Free Montana and The 06 Legacy Project – added $10,000 to the existing reward Monday. An additional $6,977 in reward money from the Greater Hells Canyon Council, Humane Society of the United States and private donations was announced Tuesday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the eight dead wolves were found this year in Union County, whose largest city is La Grande. Investigators have asked anyone with information about the poisonings to contact the Oregon State Police.