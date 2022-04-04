Bainbridge ferry out of service after striking Seattle dock

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state ferry made a hard landing in high winds at Seattle’s Colman Dock. The Seattle Times reports no injuries were reported. But as a result authorities have closed closed the damaged slip and removed the Kaleetan from service as crews investigate damage. The Kaleetan ferry sailing between Seattle and Bainbridge slammed into one of two “wing walls” at Colman Dock in downtown Seattle about 7:30 a.m. Monday. While it’s common for the ferry boats, which weigh thousands of tons, to rub against the walls, Washington State Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling said the Kaleetan’s “hard landing” on Monday crunched the wooden beams.