Groups seek to stop gold mine exploratory drilling in Idaho

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Environmental groups are renewing efforts to stop exploratory drilling by a Canadian mining company hoping to build a gold mine in Idaho west of Yellowstone National Park. The Idaho Conservation League and Greater Yellowstone Coalition, in documents filed in federal court last month, ask that the case involving Toronto, Ontario-based Excellon Resources Inc. be reopened. The project was halted following federal court rulings in 2019 and 2020 concerning potential harm to Yellowstone cutthroat trout. The U.S. Forest Service late last year approved a new plan involving road building and 130 drill stations. The groups say the Forest Service violated various environmental laws in approving the new plan.