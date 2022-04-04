Memorial in Everett for officer killed in line of duty

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A procession and memorial service is being held for Everett, Washington, police officer Dan Rocha, who was fatally shot while confronting a suspect in a parking lot late last month. The memorial service for Rocha, 41, at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena Monday afternoon was to be followed by a procession. Authorities said Rocha, who joined the force in 2017, was fatally shot in the head at least twice after he and suspect Richard Rotter got into an altercation in the parking lot of a Starbucks on March 25.