Yakima growers worry about cold snap impact on fruit crop

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A hovering arctic jet stream has brought biting cold, snow, rain and hail that is concerning growers across central Washington’s Yakima Valley. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports grower Mike Saunders with Apple King—Pro Orchard Management said orchards were laden with snow on Wednesday, an unusual sight. Freezing temperatures began early this week with another cold snap expected next week. Growers have been using wind machines and smudge pots to warm the apple, pear and cherry orchards. Washington State Tree Fruit Association spokesperson Tim Kovis says the trees there are in bloom but the cold is keeping the bees from pollinating, which is the biggest concern.