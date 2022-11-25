Skip to Content
AP Idaho
By
Published 10:17 PM

Jones scores 31 as Idaho knocks off Pacific 84-81

KIFI

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Isaac Jones’ 31 points led Idaho past Pacific 84-81 on Friday.

Jones had seven rebounds for the Vandals (2-5). Divant’e Moffitt scored 20 points, going 9 of 13 from the field. Nigel Burris was 7-of-9 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 18 points.

Moe Odum led the way for the Tigers (2-4) with . Donovan Williams added 19 points for Pacific. Tyler Beard also put up 14 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Idaho

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content