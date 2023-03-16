3 killed in vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in Washington

EASTON, Wash. (AP) — Three people died in a vehicle crash Thursday on Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass near Easton.

KOMO reported that a 10-year-old child and two adults were killed early Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Their names haven’t been released.

All eastbound lanes of I-90 were closed at Cabin Creek, which is about 10 miles east of the Snoqualmie Pass summit.

A semi-truck traveling west crossed over the median and struck a passenger car that was traveling east, Trooper Collin Cumaravel said. All three people inside the car were killed. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Transportation officials said eastbound I-90 would remain closed into Thursday afternoon “due to the severity of the fatal collision.”