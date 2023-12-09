Skip to Content
Fallah scores 29 to lead Southern Utah to 82-74 victory over Idaho State

By The Associated Press

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Parsa Fallah scored 29 points as Southern Utah beat Idaho State 82-74 on Saturday night.

Fallah added seven rebounds for the Thunderbirds (3-6). Prophet Johnson was 6 of 12 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Zion Young was 4 of 6 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Bengals (4-6) were led in scoring by Kiree Huie, who finished with 20 points and two blocks. Brayden Parker added 16 points and six rebounds for Idaho State. Miguel Tomley also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

