Pope’s 25 points, 8 assists lead Oregon State past Idaho State 76-57

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope had 25 points and a career-high eight assists, Dexter Akanno added 16 points and Oregon State beat Idaho State 76-57 on Thursday night.

Oregon State (8-3) is 8-0 at home for its longest winning streak to open a season since the 2014-15 team. The Beavers have also won 11 straight nonconference home games.

Oregon State fell behind 11-2 and didn’t take its first lead until 5:44 remained in the first half. The lead came during a 13-0 run that ended with a 31-21 advantage. Akanno scored five points during the run as Idaho State went five-plus minutes without a field goal and missed 10 straight shots. Pope’s 3-pointer capped the first-half scoring to make it 36-25 and the Beavers led by double figures the entire second half.

Idaho State made just two of its first 10 field goals after halftime as Oregon State pulled away. Pope’s fourth 3-pointer made it 51-35 and his fifth extended it to 66-48.

KC Ibekwe had eight points and eight rebounds for Oregon State (8-3). The Beavers shot 51% from the field.

Kiree Huie had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Maleek Arington scored 15 for Idaho State (4-7), which has one victory in the four-game series — coming in the 1958-59 season.

Oregon State, which wrapped up nonconference play, will host UCLA on Dec. 28 in a Pac-12 opener for both teams.

