Allen scores 16 as Portland State defeats Idaho 77-72

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Kaelen Allen scored 16 points as Portland State beat Idaho 77-72 on Saturday night.

Allen also added 11 rebounds for the Vikings (10-4, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). Jorell Saterfield scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 9 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Isaiah Johnson had 13 points and was 5 of 11 shooting and 3 of 7 from the free throw line.

Tyler Linhardt finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (7-7, 1-1). Quinn Denker added 17 points and five assists for Idaho. Kyson Rose also had 12 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Portland State next plays Saturday against UMKC on the road, and Idaho will host St. Thomas on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.