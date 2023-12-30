Montana wins 76-68 against Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Brandon Whitney scored 20 points as Montana beat Idaho State 76-68 on Saturday night.

Whitney had seven rebounds and nine assists for the Grizzlies (8-5, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). Dischon Thomas scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds. Te’Jon Sawyer went 8 of 14 from the field to finish with 17 points.

Brayden Parker led the Bengals (4-9, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Kiree Huie added 17 points and three blocks for Idaho State. Maleek Arington also recorded 12 points and four steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Montana visits North Dakota State and Idaho State travels to play Denver.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.