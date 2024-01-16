Whaley scores 18 as UNLV beats Boise State 68-64

By The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Rob Whaley Jr. led UNLV over Boise State on Tuesday night with 18 points off of the bench in a 68-64 win.

Whaley added six rebounds for the Rebels (9-7, 2-2 Mountain West Conference). Justin Webster scored 15 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Keylan Boone had 10 points and shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Tyson Degenhart finished with 24 points and six rebounds for the Broncos (12-5, 3-1). Chibuzo Agbo added 14 points for Boise State. Max Rice also had 10 points and two steals.

Whaley put up 13 points in the first half for UNLV, who led 36-34 at halftime. UNLV outscored Boise State by two points in the second half. Webster led the way with eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.