McLaughlin scores 25 in Northern Arizona’s 75-60 victory over Idaho

By The Associated Press

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin had 25 points in Northern Arizona’s 75-60 victory against Idaho on Thursday night.

McLaughlin also contributed three steals for the Lumberjacks (10-10, 3-3 Big Sky Conference). Carson Basham scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Oakland Fort had 14 points and was 6 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Vandals (7-12, 1-5), who have lost six in a row, were led by Julius Mims with 15 points, three steals and five blocks. Terren Frank had 10 points and Tyler Linhardt scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.